2011 World Cup: What are Members of WC Winning Team Doing Right Now

It was a historic moment when Team India won the World Cup in 2011, exactly 10 years ago. Since then a lot has changed in Indian cricket landscape and almost all the players from that winning team have retired, barring a few. Cricketnext takes a look at what the members of the victorious team are doing now –

MS Dhoni: Perhaps India’s most successful captain, Dhoni went on to represent the team in five more World Cups. Though he could not add any more of those trophies to his cabinet, he did take India to Champions Trophy win in 2013. In 2020, he announced his retirement from international cricket, and currently is actively involved in the IPL, with his franchise CSK, which he continues to lead. of IPL 2021.

Sachin Tendulkar: After winning the WC, Tendulkar went on to play 10 more ODIs, and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2013. Before doing so, he did become the only player in the world to score 100 tons. Since then, he has been taking up social causes actively. Recently, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and is in home quarantine currently.

Virender Sehwag: The swashbuckling batsman continued to represent India till 2015, when his form started to dip. After retirement, he is sometimes seen donning the hat of a broadcaster, is a successful businessman, and is very active on social media. He recently was a part of Road Safety World Series, where he did exceptionally well.

Gautam Gambhir: The southpaw batsman retired from cricket in 2018, and is actively involved in politics. He joined the BJP, and is an MP. He was also one of the most successful IPL captains, leading KKR to two title wins in 2012, and 2014. His last match for India was in 2016, post which he lost his spot in the side.

Virat Kohli: He is one of the two players who are playing international cricket, from that team of 2011. After taking over team reigns from Dhoni, he has taken India to different heights. His personal form has been excellent and it is safe to say that he has gone on to become best batsman in the world. Under his leadership, Team India managed to reach the final of the World Test Championship, and will play against New Zealand in June. Currently, he is busy with preparations for the IPL.

Yuvraj Singh: He was the player of the tournament in that 2011 World Cup. Right after the triumph, he beat cancer and managed to make a successful comeback in the team. But his performances took a beating and was in and out of the team regularly. He announced his retirement in 2019 and has been campaigning successfully in fight against cancer.

Suresh Raina: Along with Dhoni, Raina too announced his retirement in 2020. He lost his place in the Indian team in 2018, but before that, had done his bit in the limited-overs formats. He is still actively playing the IPL, and will be seen in action from April 9, when the latest season of the league starts.

Yusuf Pathan: He went on to play only six ODIs after the WC victory. Post that, he was a regular feature in the IPL, and it was only last month that he announced his retirement from international cricket. He was a part of the Indian Legends team that won the Road Safety World Series.

Harbhajan Singh: Still an active player, Harbhajan played his last match for India in 2016. But he continues to play in the IPL and had recently made it clear that he wants to play more. He is sometimes seen as a broadcaster too.

Ravichandran Ashwin: He has gone on to become one of the best spinners in the world, and took India to famous victories in Australia, and against England at home. Even though his limited-overs career came to a standstill in 2017, he is a permanent member of the Test squad. At 34, he is tipped to play a few more years for the country.

Piyush Chawla: It was during the WC that Chawla played his last ODI. Since then, he only played a few T20I games in 2012. But he is a regular feature in the IPL, and will be in action once again. Even though he was tipped to achieve greater heights, his inconsistency was a major problem and was ousted of the Indian team.

Zaheer Khan: He was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the World Cup. He went on to play for the team till 2015, before announcing his retirement. After a few stints as a broadcaster, he joined Mumbai Indians as director of Cricket operations. He continues to groom young, talented bowlers there.

Ashish Nehra: Nehra kept fighting injuries, and finally bid adieu to cricket in 2018. But in the limited matches he played for India, he did fairly well. After that, he became a successful broadcaster, and also joined RCB as the bowling coach.

Munaf Patel: He played only six matches after the WC final in 2016. Post that, he played for the Gujarat Lions in the IPL in 2016, before fading away completely. He announced his retirement in 2018, and since then has been working to help locals in his village. He also played in the Road Safety World Series.

S Sreesanth: In 2013, he was served a ban for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal. But since then he has come back strong in the domestic circuit and represented his state in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.