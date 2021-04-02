2011 World Cup: Why do we Keep Remembering About One Six, Asks Gautam Gambhir

MS Dhoni hitting a six off Nuwan Kulasekara to seal India’s second World Cup title has become an iconic image in Indian cricket and while that six did not define India’s World Cup win, it sure did prove to be the moment of the World Cup that fans around the world remember, cherish and talk about it till date. Even after 10 years to the day, MS Dhoni’s six is the first thing fans remember talking about the win, something former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is not really a fan of.

While Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91, hitting the winning runs, and walked away with the Man of the Match award in the final, Gambhir contribution of 97, many felt should have earned him the Man of the Match award. It’s widely acknowledged that Gambhir knock was equally important if not more that’d Dhoni’s, but the Delhi opener’s knock is not talked about much in the media, whereas, Dhoni’s 91, aided by that stunning six, becomes the topic of discussion every time when 2011 World Cup final is discussed.

Gambhir has been quite vocal about his displeasure on people concentrating on one shot rather than looking at what it took to win the cup. Talking to TOI Gambhir once again ruffled some feathers, “Do you think that only one individual won us the World Cup? If one individual could have won the World Cup, then India could have won all the World Cups till now. Unfortunately, in India, it’s only about worshipping certain individuals. I’ve never believed in that. In a team sport, individuals have no place,” said Gambhir, adding, “It’s all about contributions. Can you forget Zaheer Khan’s contribution? His first spell in the final, where he bowled three successive maidens? Can you forget what Yuvraj Singh did against Australia? Or for that matter, Sachin Tendulkar’s hundred against South Africa?

“Why do we keep remembering about one six? If one six can win you the World Cup, then I think Yuvraj Singh should have won six World Cups for India, because he hit six sixes in an over (against England in 2007 World T20 at Durban). No one talks about Yuvraj. He was the ‘Man of the Tournament’ in the 2007 (officially, Shahid Afridi was) the 2011 World Cups. And we keep talking about that one six,” he added.