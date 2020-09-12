Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

2011 World Cup Winner to Feature in LPL Auction, Chris Gayle & Shahid Afridi Among Prominent Stars

Lanka Premier League auction will be held on October 1, and some of the international stars will go under the hammer, to participate in the new league. Apart from the regular T20 stars like Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy, Darren Bravo, Shahid Afridi, Shakib Al Hasan, Ravi Bopara, Colin Munro and Vernon Philander, there is a surprise name that has cropped up in the player's auction list.

Cricketnext Staff |September 12, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
Munaf Patel (Twitter)

India's 2011 World Cup winner Munaf Patel will also go under the hammer, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. In all, the franchises will have to pick their teams from a choice of 150 players in the bid. Also, each team can buy upto six international players, that means 30 international players, along with 65 locals with each franchise having a pool of 19 players each.

As per the schedule, the tournament will be held from November 14 to December 6. A total of 23 matches will be played at three venues - Dambulla, Pallekele and Hambantota -- and the final will be played at the latter.

Though what could raise concerns is that LPL is yet to get a government nod for shorter quarantine for players, officials and the broadcast staff. It was for this very reason that the tournament was earlier postponed, and was originally to be held in August.

The SLC officials have asked for the quarantine period to be reduced from 14 to 7 days. While there has been no community spread of Covid-19 in Sri Lanka, the authorities have been very strict with the protocols and avoid such a situation.

