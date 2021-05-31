- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
2015 Australian World Cup Winner Xavier Doherty Turns Carpenter
In the video, the former Australian spinner could be seen working at a building site.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 31, 2021, 10:29 PM IST
Most cricketers, after their retirement, choose jobs revolving around sports. Many start giving their services as coaches while few start doing commentary of matches. However, after bidding adieu to international cricket, the former Australian cricketer Xavier Doherty has switched his profession and has now turned into a carpenter. The member of Australia’s 2015 World Cup-winning squad has become a carpenter to meet his needs more than four years after he retired from competitive cricket.
Recently, the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) has shared a video of Doherty in which he talked about his new profession and how he has been enjoying the work as a carpenter. In the video, the former Australian spinner could be seen working at a building site. He also expressed his gratitude to the ACA for lending him a helping hand in the critical situation.
“Right now, I am three-quarters of the way through a carpentry apprenticeship,” Doherty said in the video adding that he has “thoroughly enjoyed it” by working outdoors with his hands and learning new things which he termed, “something completely different to cricket.”
He further explained that he was clueless when he finished cricket and did not know exactly what he was going to do. Meanwhile, he continued doing everything and every opportunity that came his way.
“I did some landscaping, office work, cricket work and then found myself here,” he added.
Thanking ACA, the former international player said that the association has been “unbelievable” and it “hits you right between the eyes when your cricket days finish” and one thinks about “what’s coming next, and money and what’s my life gonna look like?”
Doherty played as a left-arm spinner for Australia between 2010 and 2015. He made his international debut in 2010 against Sri Lanka, registering an impressive figure of 4/46 in 10 overs. For the Australian Team, Doherty played 4 Tests and scalped 7 wickets. He also played 60 ODIs and took 55 wickets.
