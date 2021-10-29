2021 T20 World Cup: Brian Lara explains why Pakistan ‘running away at top is perfect for India’

Babar Azam-led Pakistan has been the team to beat in the Group 2 of the Super 12 round of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Pakistan team started their T20 World Cup campaign energetically by hammering the old foes India by ten wickets in the tournament opener. In their very next game, they swept aside the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand squad to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Pakistan will next take on Mohammed Nabi-led Afghanistan on Friday in their third match of the season. The Men in Green will head into this fixture as outright favourites and a victory against the Afghan team will all but confirm Pakistan’s position in the next round of the tournament.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

And, while most of the cricket fans of the country are worried about Pakistan’s performance in the series as they are establishing themselves as favourites, veteran West Indies great Brian Lara feels the Pak team’s unbeaten run in the tournament is good news for India.

Explaining his point further, Lara said that he had led his national team in the past and as a captain, one wants that the team that beats them to go all the way and win every game as it sets you properly for the second-place finish in a big tournament. Needless to mention that the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinal round of the showpiece event.

“India now have to beat New Zealand. Of course, they have other games to play but Pakistan running away at the top is perfect for India to sort of look for that second spot," Lara told official broadcasters Star Sports.

ALSO READ | ‘Is PTV Crazy or What? Who Are They to Off Air Me’: Shoaib Akhtar Slams TV Channel After Spat With Anchor

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s next opponents, Afghanistan have also made a strong statement with their performance in their tournament opener as they defeated Scotland by a huge margin of 130 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here