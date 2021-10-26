2021 T20 World Cup: Michael Holding Lauds Team India’s Decision To Take a Knee

Former West Indies cricketer and renowned commentator Michael Holding have been the face of Black Lives Moment (BLM) in the cricket world virtually. The fast bowling legend was recently pleasantly surprised to hear Team India’s decision to take a knee in support of BLM before the start of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament opener against Pakistan at the Dubai International stadium.

Welcoming the decision, a pleased Holding told Cricbuzz that he was delighted to see this development.

Prior to the start of India vs Pakistan match, the Virat Kohli-led outfit showed solidarity with BLM by taking a knee. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad also showed their support for the movement by putting their hands on their heart.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

“A couple of people messaged to say that India took the knee and Pakistan put their hands on their hearts which apparently is what they’ve done consistently in recent times," Holding told Cricbuzz.

Last year in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, Holding had made headlines after delivering a thought-provoking speech on the Black Lives Movement and why it is necessary.

Meanwhile, on late Sunday night, the Babar Azam-led outfit broke Pakistan’s World Cup curse against India by defeating the Kohli-led side by ten wickets.

Put in to bat first, India’s star-studded batting line-up failed to live up to the hype as they huffed and puffed their way to 151 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Pakistan won the match by ten wickets with 13 balls to spare. Pakistan will next take on New Zealand in their second match on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

ALSO READ | ‘It Feels Like Real Kick at The Backside’: Graeme Swann Feels India Will ‘Find Their Edge’ After The Defeat

India is all set to take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in their second match in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 31, at Dubai International stadium.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here