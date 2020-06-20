Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

2021 Women's World Cup Could be Delayed as ICC Eyes Feb-Mar Window For T20 World Cup: Report

While there is a lot of confusion surrounding the T20 World Cup, the decision by the ICC will be only be taken in July. The tournament was scheduled to take place in October in Australia, but there are doubts raised due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
2021 Women's World Cup Could be Delayed as ICC Eyes Feb-Mar Window For T20 World Cup: Report

Now, according to a report in Stuff.co.nz, the ICC might be planning to conduct the tournament in February-March 2021, which is also the slated window for women's World Cup in New Zealand. But the current crop of women players believe that the two big events aren't likely to take place concurrently.

Now, according to a report in Stuff.co.nz, the ICC might be planning to conduct the tournament in February-March 2021, which is also the slated window for women's World Cup in New Zealand. But the current crop of women players believe that the two big events aren't likely to take place concurrently.

"It depends on what happens to the men's T20 World Cup, that could have an impact on the women's World Cup," Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry said.

"If that (men's T20) tournament is postponed to next year, it's pretty hard to think two world events are feasible to run at about the same time.

"I would imagine those events can't be played concurrently.

ALSO READ | Former Australia Captain of Indian Origin Opens Up About Brush With 'Casual Racism'

"It's really hard to have a gut feel of where things might go. In the scheme of things a World Cup seems a bit irrelevant given everything else that has gone on."

According to the schedule, the White Ferns are to play the tournament opener against an unconfirmed opponent on February 6, with the final scheduled for March 7 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Nick Hockley, the head of the T20 World Cup organising committee, who was appointed Cricket Australia's interim chief executive, said they have contingency plans ready despite the uncertainty surrounding the event.

"It's really complicated," Hockley said.

"We're doing a lot of work and providing analysis for the ICC but it's ultimately a decision that will be made by the ICC board."

