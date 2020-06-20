2021 Women's World Cup Could be Delayed as ICC Eyes Feb-Mar Window For T20 World Cup: Report
While there is a lot of confusion surrounding the T20 World Cup, the decision by the ICC will be only be taken in July. The tournament was scheduled to take place in October in Australia, but there are doubts raised due to the coronavirus pandemic.
