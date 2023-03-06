Live Score MI vs RCB WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine Give Steady Start to RCB

Live now
Curated By: Cricketnext Staff
Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 19:54 IST
Mumbai, India
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and chose to bat first, she made just one change to RCB’s playing XI, while Harmanpreet Kaur made no changes and named the same playing XI for MI which defeated Gujarat Giants. RCB’s foreign players included Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, and Megan Schutt. For Mumbai Indians, the overseas players are Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Issy Wong.
It’s the battle of the best as Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians square off against Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier Read More
Saika Ishaque gets another wicket, Disha Kasat becomes the latest casualty, RCB are collapsing now. An eventful over which begins and ends with a boundary. RCB 43-2 after 5 overs.
Mumbai Indians get their first wicket, Saika Ishaque gets the dangerous looking Sophie Devine. Amanjot Kaur completes the catch, it was developing into quite a battle between those two and Ishaque has the last laugh.
RCB 39/1 after 4.3 overs.
Great over for RCB, they gets 13 runs from it, three boundaries in total, Smriti Mandhana looking in sublime momentum as they is swinging the ball left right and centre. RCB 35/0 after 4 overs.
Harmanpreet Kaur goes to Saika Ishaque, Devine takes her own from the get go, smacks a boundary towards third man. A good recovery from Saika giving away no runs in the next 4 balls. Just a single off the last ball and 5 runs from a good over from the Indian bowler. RCB 22/0 after 3 overs.
Hamranpreet Kaur introduces Nat Sciver straightaway, Mandhana smashed the England bowler for a boundary over the mid-wicket region. The RCB skipper tried to go big again on the very next delivery, the ball goes high and wide and lands safe. Phew, some would have their hearts in their mouths. Just 6 runs from the over, RCB 17/0 after 2 overs.
What a start to this cracking encounter, Hayley Matthews sent for a six on the last ball of the over by Sophie Devine. Earlier, Smriti Mandhana smashed a boundary on the 2nd ball of the over and RCB have already made their intentions clear. RCB 11/0 after 1 over.
Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine opening for RCB, Hayley Matthews will open the bowling for Mumbai Indians.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, friends off the field, will become foes tonight once the match starts.
Smriti & Harmanpreet – crème de la crème of women’s cricket in 🇮🇳, leading their respective teams against each other tonight! 😮💨
“We had a chat in the meeting that thinking about totals would not help, we have to play to our strengths and we will get the big total. One of the top four batters has to bat deep and if we can do that then we will post good totals,” said Smriti Mandhana about RCB’s defeat yesterday.
“Smriti is little luckier than me (with the toss). We wanted to bowl first and we got that. We have the confidence in our bowling unit and that’s why we wanted to bowl today,” said MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.
Smriti Mandhana has made just the one change for her side, while Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI is unchanged.
Smriti Mandhana wins toss, RCB to bat first
According to Sanjay Manjrekar, “This is a typical CCI pitch, it’s a fair red solid pitch which has a bit in it for everyone. It has a fair sprinkling of grass which will help to bind the pitch together. If you bowl first, the seamers will get a bit of help, it’s slightly damp as well and should be helpful for the spinners as well.”
All eyes will be on the two leaders tonight, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. They will be key for the chances of their teams, Harmanpreet has already won a Player of the Match award for her side, Mandhana will have to up the ante tonight.
Smriti Mandhana will have to bring her A-game if RCB needs to defeat Mumbai Indians. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co were in dominant form and they showed just how lethal they can be. On the other hand, RCB bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Delhi Capitals batters. They will have to bowl in better line and lengths.
What: Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, match 4 WPL 2023
When: March 06, 07:30 PM (Toss at 07:00 PM)
Where: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Indrani Roy, Erin Burns, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Komal Zanzad
There’s a historic rivalry between these two franchises in the IPL, and now with Harmanpreet and Smriti at opposite ends, there’s a new chapter that’s going to be written in the WPL 2023.
Both teams come into this match on contrasting fortunes, while Mumbai Indians inflicted a massive 143-run defeat upon Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Delhi Capitals by 60 runs.
Skipper Harmanpreet was in sublime form as she smashed 65 runs in just 30 balls and picked up the Player of the Match award as MI raced to the top of WPL standings, where they remain still.
Mandhana on the other hand was her team’s top scorer with 35 runs as RCB succumbed to a defeat and they are in fourth place in the table. The two legends of Indian cricket come face to face today and expect a cracking encounter between MI and RCB.
Ahead of the mouthwatering clash, here is all you need to know:
What date WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on March 6, Monday.
Where will the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?
The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?
The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match?
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
