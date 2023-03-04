CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home »Cricket Home » News » Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score WPL 2023: Beth Mooney Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl Against Mumbai

Live now

Auto Refresh

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score WPL 2023: Beth Mooney Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl Against Mumbai

Live Score Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Here you can follow live score and updates of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League match from Mumbai.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 19:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Live Score Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Updates
Live Score Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Updates (Twitter/@GujaratGiants and @mipaltan)

Live Score Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League 2023 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The biggest revolution in women’s cricket begins Saturday as Gujarat Giants will face Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the season. MI, who are most successful team in IPL history, will look to start the WPL on a high note under Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy. Mumbai have assembled a star-studded squad for the inaugural season by signing the likes of Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon and Pooja Vastrakar. Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Mar 04, 2023 19:37 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur Looking Forward to See The Young Players Perform at Big Stage

It’s a special day for all of us, want to enjoy this moment. This is a good wicket to bat on, but there will be something in it for the bowlers as well. We have some young players who’ll be featuring today and we’re looking forward to seeing how they play.

Harmanpreet Kaur Looking Forward to See The Young Players Perform at Big Stage
Mar 04, 2023 19:36 IST

Three seamers and four spinners in Beth Mooney's XI for the night!

We will bowl. Looks pretty even with the grass, it’s a hard and flat surface, plenty of runs here. Absolutely thrilled to be part of (WPL), a big crowd and I’m loving it. We have an entertaining group, we speak a lotabout cricket. We have had the experience of playing in front of a big ground, we can pass it on to the younger members. Three seamers and four spinners in our playing XI today, looking at taking some early wickets.

Three seamers and four spinners in Beth Mooney's XI for the night!
Mar 04, 2023 19:31 IST

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score And Toss Updates: Mooney Elects to Bowl!

Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney wins the toss and elects to bowl against Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians.

Mar 04, 2023 19:29 IST

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score And Updates

Mar 04, 2023 19:28 IST

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score And Updates

The trophy of inaugural season of Women’s Premier League was unveiled by the captains of five franchises – Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants), Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) on Saturday.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score And Updates
Here is the 2023 WPL trophy (Twitter Image)
Mar 04, 2023 19:11 IST

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score And Updates

Captains of the five franchise – Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants), Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) are at the stage now.

Mar 04, 2023 19:09 IST

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score And Updates

BCCI officials Roger Binny, Jay Shah, Arun Dhumal, Rajeev Shukla and other are in the middle now alongside Bollywood divas Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and singer AP Dhillon.

Mar 04, 2023 18:59 IST

Great Sachin Tendulkar All Excited For WPL 2023

Mar 04, 2023 18:58 IST

MI Men's Skipper Rohit Sharma Has a Special Message for Mumbai Indians Women's Team

Mar 04, 2023 18:37 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur takes a close look at the pitch ahead of mega clash!

Mar 04, 2023 18:32 IST

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score And Updates

The Women’s Premier League opening ceremony begins as Mandira Bedi hosts the mega event at DY Patil Stadium. (Check Live Updates Here)

Mar 04, 2023 18:31 IST

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score And Updates

Harmanpreet Kaur has been bestowed with the responsibility of a star-studded MI team, which has a powerhouse squad comprising England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt and pacer Issy Wong, New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr, South Africa’s T20 World Cup finalist Chloe Tryon, West Indies’ captain Hayley Matthews and Australia’s Heather Graham.

Mar 04, 2023 18:19 IST

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score And Updates

The inaugural edition of the T20 league some would argue was long overdue will feature a total of five teams and 87 players, with girls as young as a little above 15 set to ply their trade with and against some the best in the world.

The competition consists of an overall 21 matches including two knockout games, and will be played across two venues in Mumbai, with the iconic Brabourne Stadium being the other.

Mar 04, 2023 18:12 IST

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score And Updates

Mar 04, 2023 18:04 IST

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women Probable Playing XI: Beth Mooney (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Kim Garth, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Hurley Gala, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Parunika Sisodia

Mumbai Indians Women Probable Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (a), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita

Mar 04, 2023 18:03 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur Opens Up Ahead of Historic Clash!

Mar 04, 2023 18:01 IST

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Score

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League 2023 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Read more

While Gujarat Giants will be led by recent T20 World Cup winner Beth Mooney who was also the Player of the Match in the summit clash against South Africa. Gujarat will bank on their overseas players to help them achieve glory in the inaugural season as they also have the best all-rounder in the world at moment – Ashleigh Gardner. Giants have other match-winners in the side like Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana.

On what date will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be played on March 4.

Where will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women begin?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will begin at 8:00 pm IST, on March 4. The toss will take place at 07:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Gujarat Giants Women Probable Playing XI: Beth Mooney (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Kim Garth, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Hurley Gala, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Parunika Sisodia

Mumbai Indians Women Probable Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (a), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita

Get the latest Cricket News here

TAGS