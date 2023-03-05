RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bowl Against Delhi Capitals

Read more

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match no. 2 Live Updates: After a blistering start to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to lock horns with Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals in match no. 2 of the tournament at the Brabourne Stadium.

RCB had roped Smriti in for an amount of Rs 3.4 crore. The Indian opening batter had also emerged as the most expensive cricketer at the WPL auction. The RCB batting unit will rely a lot on Mandhana and New Zealand’s Sophie Devine. India’s Renuka Singh will lead Bangalore’s charge in the bowling line-up.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be led by Australia’s World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning. With Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey in their ranks, Delhi Capitals boast one of the strongest Indian units in the WPL.

Ahead of the electrifying clash, here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will take place on March 5, Sunday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Get the latest Cricket News here