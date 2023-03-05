UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Cricket Score WPL 2023: Giants Hope For First Win, Warriorz Eye Strong Start

Read more

While it remains to be seen whether Mooney will play or not, vice-captain Sneh Rana could be in line to lead the Giants against the Warriors.

Speaking about the Warriors, the team led by Alyssa Healy will look for a positive start in their inaugural WPL game. It will be a crucial tie and should deliver fireworks.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will take place on March 5, Sunday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants begin?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants WPL match?

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants WPL match?

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

