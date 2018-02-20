Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
20th February 2016: Brendon McCullum Signs Off With a Ton

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 20, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum had the best possible farewell to his career, as he scored a century in his final Test match against Australia, in Christchurch. McCullum was at his punishing best as he brought up the fastest-ever Test ton, in just 54 balls.

He surpassed the previous joint-record of 56-balls set by Viv Richards and Mishbah-ul-Haq.

In the Test match, New Zealand batsmen did not have the best of starts, and were reduced to 74/4 at one stage. But then things changed for a good for New Zealand, as McCullum took the attack to the Aussie bowlers, and smashed 21 runs in a Mitchell Marsh over. When batting on 39, he was given a life-line, as he was caught off a no-ball.

Courtesy McCullum's efforts, New Zealand managed to post a challenging 370-runs on the board. He was well supported by Corey Anderson (72) and BJ Watling (58).

But then Joe Burns and Steve Smith scored centuries and spoiled the party for the Kiwis, and posted 505 runs on the board.

In the third innings, New Zealand were bundled out for 335, and Australia managed to win the match by seven wickets.

First Published: February 20, 2018, 1:12 PM IST

