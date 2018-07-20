20TH JULY 2017: HARMANPREET KAUR TAKES AUSSIES TO THE CLEANERS

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 20, 2018, 8:44 AM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur (Getty Images)

It was a typical afternoon in England with the weather gods having some fun. The consistent downpour ensured that the semi-final of the 2017 women’s World Cup between India and Australia was a shortened to a 42-over-a-side contest. But what followed was a Harmanpreet Kaur assault on the Aussie bowlers. At the end of the India innings, the score read 281/4 with Kaur scoring 171 of them off just 115 balls. The unbeaten knock saw India cruise into the final with a 36-run win over the defending champions.

Kaur walked into the crease with the score on 35/2 in 9.2 overs and what followed was quality hitting. Having reached her first fifty off 64 balls, she showed that she wanted to see off the new ball. But the next 50 came off just 26 and the third off 17. The Australian bowlers had no clue what hit them.

Her historic feat was celebrated with a lot of pomp by the cricket fraternity on Twitter. Leading the charge was former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was watching Kaur's heroics from close range, being part of ICC's commentary panel for the tournament.




Even Sachin Tendulkar could not keep himself from lauding the 28-year-old hard-hitter. When the 'God' himself brands your knock as incredible, you know you have done something out of this world.




Former India opener and another cricket pundit Aakash Chopra went even further as he showered praise on the middle-order batsman, calling her knock the best by an Indian in a World Cup knock out game, including men's cricket.




Indian men's team's head coach Ravi Shastri was also quick to take to twitter and congratulate the Punjab girl for her power-packed show.




Skipper Virat Kohli too joined the bandwagon and lauded Kaur for her record-breaking knock.




Virender Sehwag brought in his trademark style into congratulating Kaur for her colossal effort, and declared himself to be a fan of the batsman.




The International Cricket Council and Cricket Australia also joined in to congratulate the Indian on her great feat.






2017 icc world cupFrom The ArchivesHarmanpreet Kauricc women's world cupICC Women's World Cup 2017
First Published: July 20, 2018, 8:44 AM IST

