20TH JULY 2017: HARMANPREET KAUR TAKES AUSSIES TO THE CLEANERS

Kaur walked into the crease with the score on 35/2 in 9.2 overs and what followed was quality hitting. Having reached her first fifty off 64 balls, she showed that she wanted to see off the new ball. But the next 50 came off just 26 and the third off 17. The Australian bowlers had no clue what hit them.
Her historic feat was celebrated with a lot of pomp by the cricket fraternity on Twitter. Leading the charge was former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was watching Kaur's heroics from close range, being part of ICC's commentary panel for the tournament.
Haven't seen such singlehanded dominance in a long, long time. It's Harmanpreet Kaur vs Australia out there.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 20, 2017
Even Sachin Tendulkar could not keep himself from lauding the 28-year-old hard-hitter. When the 'God' himself brands your knock as incredible, you know you have done something out of this world.
Incredible batting by @ImHarmanpreet! Come on India- Let's go out and win the second half of the game as well. #AUSvIND #WWC17 #WomenInBlue— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 20, 2017
Former India opener and another cricket pundit Aakash Chopra went even further as he showered praise on the middle-order batsman, calling her knock the best by an Indian in a World Cup knock out game, including men's cricket.
Best innings by an Indian in a World Cup knockout game...yes, I'm including men's cricket too. Harmanpreet Kaur...is writing history. #WWC17— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 20, 2017
Indian men's team's head coach Ravi Shastri was also quick to take to twitter and congratulate the Punjab girl for her power-packed show.
Harmanpreet you rockstar. Simply awesome - @ImHarmanpreet @BCCIWomen #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/olwm0UHjZc— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 20, 2017
Skipper Virat Kohli too joined the bandwagon and lauded Kaur for her record-breaking knock.
What an innings by @ImHarmanpreet and a brilliant effort by the bowlers also so far.. #INDvAUS @BCCIWomen #ICCWomensWorldCup2017— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 20, 2017
Virender Sehwag brought in his trademark style into congratulating Kaur for her colossal effort, and declared himself to be a fan of the batsman.
An Innings of a lifetime , Harmanpreet Kaur . What wonderful clean hitting. More than 60% of India's runs.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2017
The International Cricket Council and Cricket Australia also joined in to congratulate the Indian on her great feat.
Harmanpreet Kaur after reaching 💯— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) July 20, 2017
It's the innings everyone is talking about - here's the best bits of @ImHarmanpreet's stunning 171*! #WWC17— ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2017
