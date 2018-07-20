20TH JULY 2017: HARMANPREET KAUR TAKES AUSSIES TO THE CLEANERS

Harmanpreet Kaur (Getty Images)

Haven't seen such singlehanded dominance in a long, long time. It's Harmanpreet Kaur vs Australia out there.

👏👏👏👏#WWC17 #INDvAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 20, 2017

Incredible batting by @ImHarmanpreet! Come on India- Let's go out and win the second half of the game as well. #AUSvIND #WWC17 #WomenInBlue — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 20, 2017

Best innings by an Indian in a World Cup knockout game...yes, I'm including men's cricket too. Harmanpreet Kaur...is writing history. #WWC17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 20, 2017

What an innings by @ImHarmanpreet and a brilliant effort by the bowlers also so far.. #INDvAUS @BCCIWomen #ICCWomensWorldCup2017 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 20, 2017

An Innings of a lifetime , Harmanpreet Kaur . What wonderful clean hitting. More than 60% of India's runs.

Fan ! Over to the Bowlers now. pic.twitter.com/xZlIB2SW4x — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2017

Harmanpreet Kaur after reaching 💯



. . 4 6 6 4 4 2 . 4 4 . 6 4 1 4 1 1 6 6 1 1 4 1 1



71 runs off 25 balls 😲 #WWC17 https://t.co/l3KES2SB87 pic.twitter.com/UrWo0yrggz — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) July 20, 2017

July 20, 2018