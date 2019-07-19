20th July 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur's Blistering Century Stuns Australia

It was a typical afternoon in England with the weather gods having some fun. The consistent downpour ensured that the semi-final of the 2017 Women’s World Cup between India and Australia was a shortened to a 42-over-a-side contest. But what followed was a Harmanpreet Kaur assault on the Aussie bowlers. At the end of the India innings, the score read 281/4 with Kaur scoring 171 of them off just 115 balls. The unbeaten knock saw India cruise into the final with a 36-run win over the defending champions.
Kaur walked into the crease with the score on 35/2 in 9.2 overs and what followed was quality hitting. Having reached her first fifty off 64 balls, she showed that she wanted to see off the new ball. But the next 50 came off just 26 and the third off 17. The Australian bowlers had no clue what hit them.
Her historic feat was celebrated with a lot of pomp by the cricket fraternity on Twitter. Leading the charge was former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was watching Kaur's heroics from close range, being part of ICC's commentary panel for the tournament.
Haven't seen such singlehanded dominance in a long, long time. It's Harmanpreet Kaur vs Australia out there.👏👏👏👏#WWC17 #INDvAUS— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 20, 2017
Incredible batting by @ImHarmanpreet! Come on India- Let's go out and win the second half of the game as well. #AUSvIND #WWC17 #WomenInBlue — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 20, 2017
Former India opener and another cricket pundit Aakash Chopra went even further as he showered praise on the middle-order batsman, calling her knock the best by an Indian in a World Cup knock out game, including men's cricket.
Best innings by an Indian in a World Cup knockout game...yes, I'm including men's cricket too. Harmanpreet Kaur...is writing history. #WWC17— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 20, 2017
Harmanpreet you rockstar. Simply awesome - @ImHarmanpreet @BCCIWomen #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/olwm0UHjZc — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 20, 2017
Skipper Virat Kohli too joined the bandwagon and lauded Kaur for her record-breaking knock.
What an innings by @ImHarmanpreet and a brilliant effort by the bowlers also so far.. #INDvAUS @BCCIWomen #ICCWomensWorldCup2017— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 20, 2017
An Innings of a lifetime , Harmanpreet Kaur . What wonderful clean hitting. More than 60% of India's runs. Fan ! Over to the Bowlers now. pic.twitter.com/xZlIB2SW4x — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2017
The International Cricket Council and Cricket Australia also joined in to congratulate the Indian on her great feat.
Harmanpreet Kaur after reaching 💯. . 4 6 6 4 4 2 . 4 4 . 6 4 1 4 1 1 6 6 1 1 4 1 171 runs off 25 balls 😲 #WWC17 https://t.co/l3KES2SB87 pic.twitter.com/UrWo0yrggz— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) July 20, 2017
It's the innings everyone is talking about - here's the best bits of @ImHarmanpreet's stunning 171*! #WWC17 WATCH: https://t.co/hvP4UDdkFH pic.twitter.com/wSUT8bcGSV — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2017
20th July 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur's Blistering Century Stuns Australia
