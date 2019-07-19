starts in
days hours mins

20th July 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur's Blistering Century Stuns Australia

Cricketnext Staff |July 19, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
20th July 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur's Blistering Century Stuns Australia

It was a typical afternoon in England with the weather gods having some fun. The consistent downpour ensured that the semi-final of the 2017 Women’s World Cup between India and Australia was a shortened to a 42-over-a-side contest. But what followed was a Harmanpreet Kaur assault on the Aussie bowlers. At the end of the India innings, the score read 281/4 with Kaur scoring 171 of them off just 115 balls. The unbeaten knock saw India cruise into the final with a 36-run win over the defending champions.

Kaur walked into the crease with the score on 35/2 in 9.2 overs and what followed was quality hitting. Having reached her first fifty off 64 balls, she showed that she wanted to see off the new ball. But the next 50 came off just 26 and the third off 17. The Australian bowlers had no clue what hit them.

Her historic feat was celebrated with a lot of pomp by the cricket fraternity on Twitter. Leading the charge was former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was watching Kaur's heroics from close range, being part of ICC's commentary panel for the tournament.

Even Sachin Tendulkar could not keep himself from lauding the 28-year-old hard-hitter. When the 'God' himself brands your knock as incredible, you know you have done something out of this world.

Former India opener and another cricket pundit Aakash Chopra went even further as he showered praise on the middle-order batsman, calling her knock the best by an Indian in a World Cup knock out game, including men's cricket.

Indian men's team's head coach Ravi Shastri was also quick to take to twitter and congratulate the Punjab girl for her power-packed show.

Skipper Virat Kohli too joined the bandwagon and lauded Kaur for her record-breaking knock.

Virender Sehwag brought in his trademark style into congratulating Kaur for her colossal effort, and declared himself to be a fan of the batsman.

The International Cricket Council and Cricket Australia also joined in to congratulate the Indian on her great feat.

2017 Women’s World CupFrom The ArchivesHarmanpreet KaurIndiaIndia vs Australia

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more