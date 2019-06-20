starts in
20th June, 1999: Australia Dominate Over Pakistan To Win Their Second World Cup

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2019, 4:05 AM IST
20th June, 1999: Australia Dominate Over Pakistan To Win Their Second World Cup

It was expected to be a keenly fought contest between Australia and Pakistan as the two teams met in the final of the 1999 World Cup at Lord’s. But the end result was a comprehensive 8 wicket win for the Australians with spin wizard Shane Warne running through the Pakistan batting line-up with figures of 4/33 from his 9 overs. This was their second win after winning the tournament first in 1987.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, all Pakistan could muster was 132. Ijaz Ahmed ended up being the highest scorer with 22 runs off 46 balls as none of the top-order batsmen managed to convert their starts into decent scores. Glenn McGrath was once again the first one to strike as he sent back Wajahatullah Wasti for just 1, caught by Mark Waugh in the fifth over of the innings.

Having scored 84 in the semi-final against New Zealand, Wasti was expected to give the team another good start. But, it wasn’t to be. The experienced Saeed Anwar (15) too flattered to deceive and with Inzamam-ul-Haq going for 15, it was all about playing out the overs for the Pakistan batsmen.

Chasing the paltry score of 132, Australian openers Mark Waugh and Adam Gilchrist came out all guns blazing. And by the time Saqlain Mushtaq dismissed Gilchrist (54), the score read 75/1 in 10.1 overs. Ricky Ponting did not last long and was dismissed for 24 by Wasim Akram. But Darren Lehmann and Waugh saw the team home in the 21st over.

1999 world cupadam gilchristaustraliaFrom The ArchivesGlenn McGrathpakistanShane Warne

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
2
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
3
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more