20th March 2003: Ganguly & Co. End Kenya's Dream Run in World Cup

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 20, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
On this day in 2003, Sourav Ganguly-led team India crushed Kenya's dream of making it to the finals.

The Kenyan cricket team had a dream run in the 2003 World Cup, where they made it to the semifinals of the tournament. En route the last-four berth, they defeated teams like Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Bangladesh. With luck on their side, the African nation won by walkover against New Zealand too.

But their run was finally ended in the semis by India. In a lop-sided encounter, India thrashed Kenya by 91 runs, to take a place in the final.

India opted to bat first and were off to a good start with Virender Sehwag (33) and Sachin Tendulkar (83) hitting the ball all around the park. But it was Ganguly's 114-ball 111 which took India to a score of 270 for 4.

After being set a difficult target to chase, Kenya could only manage 179 runs. Only one batsman, Steve Tikolo showed some resistance and scored a gritty 56, before falling to Tendulkar.

Zaheer Khan was the star with the ball as he returned with figures of 3/14 in the match.
First Published: March 20, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
