20th March 2003: Sourav Ganguly & Boys End Kenya's Dream Run in World Cup

But their run was finally ended in the semis by Sourav Ganguly-led Team India. In a lop-sided encounter, India thrash Kenya by 91 runs, to take a place in the final.
The chief-architect of the win was Sourav Ganguly, who scored a brilliant 111 runs from 114 balls. He was ably supported by Sachin Tendulkar (83).
After being set a difficult target to chase, Kenya could only manage 179 runs. Only one batsman, Steve Tikolo showed some resistance and scored a gritty 56, before falling to Tendulkar. Zaheer Khan was the star with the ball as he returned with figures of 3/14 in the match.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
First Published: March 20, 2018, 11:24 AM IST