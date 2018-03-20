Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

20th March 2003: Sourav Ganguly & Boys End Kenya's Dream Run in World Cup

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 20, 2018, 11:27 AM IST
20th March 2003: Sourav Ganguly & Boys End Kenya's Dream Run in World Cup

AFP

New Delhi: The Kenyan cricket team had a dream run in the 2003 World Cup, where they made it to the semifinals of the tournament. En route the last-four berth, they defeated teams like Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Bangladesh. With luck on their side, the African nation won by walkover against New Zealand too.

But their run was finally ended in the semis by Sourav Ganguly-led Team India. In a lop-sided encounter, India thrash Kenya by 91 runs, to take a place in the final.

The chief-architect of the win was Sourav Ganguly, who scored a brilliant 111 runs from 114 balls. He was ably supported by Sachin Tendulkar (83).

After being set a difficult target to chase, Kenya could only manage 179 runs. Only one batsman, Steve Tikolo showed some resistance and scored a gritty 56, before falling to Tendulkar. Zaheer Khan was the star with the ball as he returned with figures of 3/14 in the match.

Also Watch

2003 world cupFrom The Archivessachin tendulkarsourav gangulySteve Tikolo
First Published: March 20, 2018, 11:24 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking