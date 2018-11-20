Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
20th November 2009: Sachin Tendulkar Sails Past 30,000 Run Barrier

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 20, 2018, 8:30 AM IST
Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after reaching his century on the fifth day of the first test between India and Sri Lanka at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on November 20, 2009. The first cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka ended in a draw here on Friday. India, trailing by 334 runs on the first innings, were 412-4 in their second knock when the match was called off after the ninth mandatory over on the fifth and final day. Gautam Gambhir made 114 and Sachin Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 100. The second Test of the three-match series starts in Kanpur on Tuesday. AFP PHOTO/ Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

On this day in 2009, Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer to cross the 30,000-run Test barrier on the final day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad.

It was a single off the bowling of Chanaka Welegedara which brought up the milestone for the Master Blaster, in the 44th over of the day.

It was his 35th run in the innings which meant that the 12,777 Test runs, 17,178 ODI runs and ten from the lone T20 added up to the record.


He went onto bring up his 43rd Test ton and finished the day on an unbeaten 100.

This was also the same game in which Mahela Jayawardene scored 275, as Sri Lanka declared on a mammoth score 760/7. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Prasanna Jayawardene also scored massive tons.

Rahul Dravid scored 177 in the first innings for India and MS Dhoni scored 110.

India had to bat out in the second innings, and they did so with tons from Gambhir and an unbeaten ton from Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar ended with 34357 runs in his international career, the highest run-scorer with Kumar Sangakkara second at 28016 runs.

First Published: November 20, 2018, 8:30 AM IST
