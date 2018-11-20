20th November 2009: Sachin Tendulkar Sails Past 30,000 Run Barrier

Loading...
It was a single off the bowling of Chanaka Welegedara which brought up the milestone for the Master Blaster, in the 44th over of the day.
It was his 35th run in the innings which meant that the 12,777 Test runs, 17,178 ODI runs and ten from the lone T20 added up to the record.
He went onto bring up his 43rd Test ton and finished the day on an unbeaten 100.
This was also the same game in which Mahela Jayawardene scored 275, as Sri Lanka declared on a mammoth score 760/7. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Prasanna Jayawardene also scored massive tons.
Rahul Dravid scored 177 in the first innings for India and MS Dhoni scored 110.
India had to bat out in the second innings, and they did so with tons from Gambhir and an unbeaten ton from Sachin Tendulkar.
Tendulkar ended with 34357 runs in his international career, the highest run-scorer with Kumar Sangakkara second at 28016 runs.
First Published: November 20, 2018, 8:30 AM IST