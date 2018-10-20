20th October 1996: Wasim Akram's Tops Record Books With Batting Heroics

Loading...
The innings became the highest score by a No. 8 batsman in Tests, beating the previous best of 209 scored by countryman Imtiaz Ahmed against New Zealand in 1955. His innings included 12 sixes, which became a record the most number of sixes in a Test innings, going past Wally Hammond's 10 in his 336 at Auckland, and 22 fours, including a 323-run partnership with Saqlain Mushtaq.
In the first innings of the match, Zimbabwe posted a challenging 375, with Paul Strang and and Grant Flower getting hundreds. The match was then spoiled for them by Wasim Akram's heroics with the bat. After Pakistan took a 178-run lead, there was only one result possible in the match—a draw, and that's what happened.
Zimbabwe in the second innings posted 241/7, playing out 100 overs to draw the match. Palpably tired with his Herculean effort, Akram just bowled 5 overs in the second innings.
First Published: October 20, 2018, 2:26 AM IST