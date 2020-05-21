21 May 1999 | Saeed Anwar's Record 194, Rahul Dravid's Maiden ODI Ton

On this day in 1999 (21 May), Saeed Anwar toyed around with India's bowlers in hot and humid Chennai to break the then world record for the highest score in an ODI innings.
Anwar smashed 194 off just 146 balls with 22 fours and five sixes at the MA Chidambaram stadium in an Independence Cup match, breaking Viv Richard's record of 189*. Anwar's record stood 13 years.
Conditions were so difficult that the left-handed Anwar needed a runner as early as the 19th over. Shahid Afridi took those duties and stuck around for nearly 30 overs.
The highlight of the knock was a 26-run over from Anil Kumble, with Anwar smashing the legspinner for three straight sixes. Anwar had a double-ton in sight but fell agonisingly short when a top edge off the bowling of Sachin Tendulkar's bowling was caught by Sourav Ganguly at short fine leg.
The knock helped Pakistan post 327 for 5. India gave a decent fight but were bowled out for 292 in 49.2 overs.
Anwar went on to finish his career with 8824 runs from 244 ODI innings, including 20 centuries.
He tormented India through his career, making 2002 ODI runs from 48 innings including four centuries and eight half-centuries.
In August 2009, Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry equaled Anwar's record smashing an unbeaten 194 against Bangladesh. The scores were finally surpassed when Sachin Tendulkar hammered 200* against South Africa in February 2010, the first ever ODI double-ton.
Rahul Dravid's first ODI ton
The day was also a special one for Dravid, who notched up his maiden ODI century. Batting at No. 3, Dravid made 107 off 116 balls with 10 boundaries to give India some hope. Although India lost the game, Dravid ensured it wasn't by a massive margin.
Dravid went on to finish his ODI career with 10889 runs including 12 centuries from 318 innings.
