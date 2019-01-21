21st January 2000: Abdul Razzaq's All-round Show Floors India

Loading...
Pakistan elected to bat first and posted a score of 262 for 7, thanks to an enterprising 57-ball 70 from Razzaq before following up his heroics with the ball.
India's innings folded up for 230 as Razzaq finished with figures of 5 for 48 to go with his contribution with the bat. Sachin Tendulkar was the top scorer for India with 93 but had little support from the other end.
Razzaq finished the tournament as the Man of the Series but couldn't help Pakistan beat Australia in the final of the tourney.
Razzaq played 265 ODIs for Pakistan, finishing with over 5000 runs but he didn't have similar success in the longest format of the game. He only played 46 Tests and just like his ODI career, he had three centuries to show to his name.
With the ball, Razzaq ended up with exactly 100 Test wickets while he took as many as 269 wickets in ODIs.
First Published: January 21, 2019, 2:47 PM IST