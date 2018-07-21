21st July 2014: Ishant Stars as India Register Test Victory at Lord's After 28 Years

Batting first, India was struggling at 145/7 before Ajinkya Rahane with some able support from the tail scored a ton, and lifted India to 295.
Gary Ballance scored a century as England were dismissed for 319, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's impeccable swing bowling helped him pick up six wickets, and he ended with figures of 6/82.
Murali Vijay led India's fight in the second innings, as he played a brave knock of 95, Pujara (43) and Dhawan (31) too chipped in with valuable contributions. When Vijay was dismissed, India was 235/7, but again the tail wagged as Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar got together for an important 99-run partnership. Both reached vital half centuries, ending on 68 and 52 respectively.
This proved to be valuable, and after that it was the Ishant Sharma show with the ball. The lanky pacer picked up 7 wickets, with Joe Root's 66 providing some respectability to the total. Short ball proved to be England's undoing as the unusually green Lord's pitch backfired for Cook and his men.
However, this game proved to be the only one in which India did show some fight as rest of the tour proved to be a rather ordinary one for the visitors. India comprehensively lost the next three Test matches by big margins as England comfortably went onto win the 5-game series.
