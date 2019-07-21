starts in
days hours mins

21st July 2014: Ishant Stars as India Register Test Victory at Lord's After 28 Years

Cricketnext Staff |July 21, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
21st July 2014: Ishant Stars as India Register Test Victory at Lord's After 28 Years

It had been 1124 days since India had last won a Test overseas, It had been 28 years since India last won a Test at Lord's. The wait was finally over, and the star for India was a man who is often ridiculed - Ishant Sharma emerged as the unlikely hero as India stunned England to register a comprehensive 95 runs win.

Batting first, India was struggling at 145/7 before Ajinkya Rahane with some able support from the tail scored a ton, and lifted India to 295.

Gary Ballance scored a century as England were dismissed for 319, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's impeccable swing bowling helped him pick up six wickets, and he ended with figures of 6/82.

Murali Vijay led India's fight in the second innings, as he played a brave knock of 95, Pujara (43) and Dhawan (31) too chipped in with valuable contributions. When Vijay was dismissed, India was 235/7, but again the tail wagged as Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar got together for an important 99-run partnership. Both reached vital half centuries, ending on 68 and 52 respectively.

This proved to be valuable, and after that it was the Ishant Sharma show with the ball. The lanky pacer picked up 7 wickets, with Joe Root's 66 providing some respectability to the total. Short ball proved to be England's undoing as the unusually green Lord's pitch backfired for Cook and his men.

However, this game proved to be the only one in which India did show some fight as rest of the tour proved to be a rather ordinary one for the visitors. India comprehensively lost the next three Test matches by big margins as England comfortably went onto win the 5-game series.

From The Archivesishant sharma

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more