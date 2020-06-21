Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

21st June 1975: Clive Lloyd's West Indies Lift First Ever World Cup

The West Indies were a dominant force in the World Cups in the 1970s before India pulled off an upset to beat them in the 1983 final.

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
21st June 1975: Clive Lloyd's West Indies Lift First Ever World Cup

London: The West Indies were a dominant force in the World Cups in the 1970s before India pulled off an upset to beat them in the 1983 final.

It all started on this day in 1975 at Lord's when Clive Lloyd led West Indies to victory at the inaugural Cricket World Cup - then known as the Prudential Cup.

Lloyd made the difference in the final with a stunning 102 off 85 balls to shepherd his side to a 17-run victory, and claim the first World Cup trophy.

The West Indies would go on to retain the trophy four years later, this time with a big triumph over England in London again. They have not won the tournament since.

The Aussies led by Ian Chappell asked the Windies to bat first. They put up a stiff 291/8 in 60 overs and in reply, the Aussies were all out for 274 in 58.4 overs. Chappell scored 62.

The tournament was played just four years after the one-day format had been introduced. Stadiums were full and the competition was a success paving the way for World Cups in cricket in the future.

Eight teams took part in the tournament, including a team from East Africa which replaced South Africa due to the anti-apartheid boycott.

India could only win one game, that too against minnows East Africa. In that tournament, Sunil Gavaskar played the infamous innings of 36 off 174 balls. The team finished fifth out of the total eight participating teams. Arch-rivals finished below India on sixth position. Both teams won one game each.

1975 world cupClive LloydFrom The ArchivesOn this dayviv richards

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more