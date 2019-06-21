starts in
21st June, 2009: Shahid Afridi Sets Up Pakistan's First Ever T20 World Cup Title

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2019, 12:42 AM IST
21st June, 2009: Shahid Afridi Sets Up Pakistan's First Ever T20 World Cup Title

The T20 game was tailor-made for an impact player like Shahid Afridi, and the big-hitting Pakistani batsman shined on the biggest T20 stage of all, as he guided Pakistan to their first ever T20 World Cup title.

This was also the first meeting between Sri Lanka and Pakistan after the horrific Lahore terror attacks when the Sri Lankan cricket team was targeted by terrorists.

A young Mohammed Amir got the better off veteran Tillakaratne Dilshan, while Abdul Razzaq who was coming back into the team after his Indian Cricket League (ICL) adventure, dismissed Sanath Jayasuriya. He went on to take three wickets.

Kumara Sangakkara's 64 and Angelo Mathews' 35 guided Sri Lanka to a paltry total of 138.

Pakistan did lose two wickets, but Shahid Afridi, who came out to bat at number 3 played some responsible cricket to guide Pakistan home without any further stutter.

Pakistan won the match by eight wickets, and went onto lift their first ever World T20 title, after losing in the inaugural final to India.

Here are the winners over the years:

2007 - India

2009 - Pakistan

2010 - England

2012 - West Indies

2014 - Sri Lanka

2016 - West Indies

2007 t20 world cupAbdul Rahman MakkiFrom The ArchivespakistanShahid Afridi

