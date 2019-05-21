21st May 1997: Saeed Anwar Floors India With Majestic 194

Loading...
On this day in 1997, Saeed Anwar played one of his best knocks in the 50-over format of the game, scoring an astonishing 194 from just 146 balls in match six of the Pepsi Independence Cup at Chennai.
Pakistan elected to bat first and despite losing wickets at regular intervals, nothing stopped Anwar from going after the Indian bowlers. He ensured his side finished with 327/5 on board.
In reply, Rahul Dravid stroked a fine century with support from Vinod Kambli who chipped in with a handy 65 but Aqib Javed's 5/61 took the game away from India.
The visitors won the game by 35 runs and took away two crucial points. Anwar's score of 194 was the highest individual score in cricket in ODIs till Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman to register an ODI double century.
First Published: May 21, 2019, 8:25 AM IST