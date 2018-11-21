21st November 2011: Cummins Shines On Debut Against South Africa in Johannesburg

Loading...
The visitors had only gained a 30-run lead in the first innings as batsmen from both sides were guilty of throwing away starts. Trailing the series, it was vital for the visitors that they kept the hosts in check despite a slender lead. Hashim Amla scored a majestic 105 for the Saffas but it was Cummins on debut, who ran through the rest of the Proteas batting line-up to finish with figures of six for 79. The target was a daunting 310.
The tourist lost their openers in no time to Vernon Philander and it took a 122-run stand between Usman Khawaja (65) and Ricky Ponting (62) to give them a glimmer of hope. Once they both fell, Philander added three more to his tally to leave Australia in a precarious position.
Mitchell Johnson (40*) then combined with Pat Cummins (13*) to see their side over the line. It was fitting that the debutant hit the winning runs as Australia beat South Africa by two wickets and levelled the 2-match series 1-1.
First Published: November 21, 2018, 7:34 AM IST