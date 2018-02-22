Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
22 February 1990: When Smith Set a World Record While Batting at No.9

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 22, 2018, 5:42 PM IST
File image of Ian Smith. (Getty Image)

On this day, former New Zealand wicket-keeper Ian Smith set a world record, that still hasn't been broken 28 years on, after the right-hander rewrote the history books at the Eden Park in Auckland.

In the third match of 1990 Test series against India, Smith scored 173 while batting at number nine — a record that still hasn't been bettered by any cricketer. England pacer Stuart Broad has come the closest when he slammed a majestic 169 against Pakistan at Lord's in 2010.

Batting first, the Kiwis didn't enjoy the best of starts as they lost four wickets with just 51 runs on the board. And in no time, they were reeling at 131/7 — Atul Wassan (4), Kapil Dev (2) and Manoj Prabhakar (1) did the damage for the visitors.

That is when Ian Smith joined Richard Hadlee in the middle and the duo started the rebuilding job for the Kiwis. Smith issued a remarkable fightback as he slammed a majestic ton off just 95 deliveries and 23 ball later, he crossed the 150-runs mark.

Hadlee was providing Smith a good support from the other end but he eventually fell for 87. But Smith kept going and took the hosts' score to 387/9 at stumps on Day 1. When Smith was finally dismissed on the second day, his score read 173 off 136 and is still regarded as one of the best batting's displays by a New Zealander ever.

First Published: February 22, 2018, 5:42 PM IST

