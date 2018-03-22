Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
22 March 1992: The Bizarre World Cup Semi-Final

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 22, 2018, 3:54 PM IST
The scoreboard tells the story as England win a controversial rain affected game on run rate in the World Cup semi-final against South Africa at the SCG. (Getty Images)

Calling the 1992 World Cup semi-final between South Africa and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground as bizarre won’t be wrong by any stretch of the imagination.

The decision to bowl first worked well for South Africa as they restricted England to 252 in 50 overs. England's batting never really got going in the match as the South African pace duo Allan Donald and Meyrick Pringle picked up two wickets each to peg back the three lions.

However, Gaeme Hicks' innings of 83 runs of 90 deliveries gave some respectability to England's score and the bowlers had a decent score to defend.

Chasing the target, even as none of the South African crossed the half-century mark, every batsman chipped in with runs as the Proteas marched towards the English total.

However, rain gods intervened when South Africa needed 22 off 13 ball to seal a place into the world cup final. The play resumed twelve minutes later, but what shocked the world was the revised score that flashed on the giant screen inside the stadium.

The Proteas were given an impossible target of 22 runs to chase off 1 delivery. South Africa was punished for slow over rate while fielding and the amount of play-time that was wasted due to rain, was compensated by taking away Proteas’ batting time.

England easily won the match and progressed into the final, only to lose to Pakistan in the blockbuster clash.

But it was this match between England and South Africa that left the entire cricket community furious. A match which was supposed to have a thrilling finale, ended in a sham because of twelve minutes of rain.

1992 Cricket World CupFrom The Archives
First Published: March 22, 2018, 3:54 PM IST

