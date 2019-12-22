Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 3rd ODI, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, 22 December, 2019

2ND INN

West Indies

315/5 (50.0)

West Indies
v/s
India
India*

37/0 (6.2)

India need 279 runs in 262 balls at 6.38 rpo
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Sri Lanka need 264 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IND

live
WI WI
IND IND

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

22nd December 2013: South Africa Almost Chase Down 458 Against India

In the end, South Africa needed 16 runs off 19 deliveries before the close of play but Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn batted through the overs, much to the dismay of the crowd.

Cricketnext Staff |December 22, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
22nd December 2013: South Africa Almost Chase Down 458 Against India

On this day in 2013, the Proteas came agonizingly close to chasing down 458 in the first Test of the series but eventually fell eight runs short of what could have been a record chase in the history of the longest format of the game.

Heavyweights India and South Africa have played out some thrilling encounters over the years but none better than the Wanderers Test of 2013, which almost witnessed a world record being set by the hosts.

India opted to bat first but Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel ran through the batting order picking up four and three wickets respectively. Virat Kohli fought a lone battle and slammed a fighting century as the visitors were bundled out for 280 in their first innings.

Indian pacers made the most of the conditions as well with Zaheer Khan (4), Ishant Sharma (4) and Mohammed Shami (2) helping the visitors take a 36-run lead as the home side was dismissed for 244.

Cheteshwar Pujara then struck a majestic century in the second innings and was ably supported by Kohli, who fell four runs short of his second ton of the match. India were all-out for 421, setting a rather daunting target of 458 for the hosts.

What looked like an impossible task, was made to look easy by centurions Faf Du Plessis and Ab De Villiers as they put the hosts into the driver's seat.

But as the duo took the Proteas' score past the 400 run mark, calamity struck as Du Plessis and De Villiers were dismissed within a span of five runs.

In the end, South Africa needed 16 runs off 19 deliveries before the close of play but Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn batted through the overs, much to the dismay of the crowd.

The match ultimately ended in a draw and Kohli was named the man of the match for his 119 and 96 in the two innings respectively.

AB de VilliersCheteshwar PujaraFaf du PlessisFrom The Archivessouth africa vs india 2013Vernon Philandervirat kohlizaheer khan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more