22nd December 2013: South Africa Almost Chase Down 458 Against India

On this day in 2013, the Proteas came agonizingly close to chasing down 458 in the first Test of the series but eventually fell eight runs short of what could have been a record chase in the history of the longest format of the game.
Heavyweights India and South Africa have played out some thrilling encounters over the years but none better than the Wanderers Test of 2013, which almost witnessed a world record being set by the hosts.
India opted to bat first but Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel ran through the batting order picking up four and three wickets respectively. Virat Kohli fought a lone battle and slammed a fighting century as the visitors were bundled out for 280 in their first innings.
Indian pacers made the most of the conditions as well with Zaheer Khan (4), Ishant Sharma (4) and Mohammed Shami (2) helping the visitors take a 36-run lead as the home side was dismissed for 244.
Cheteshwar Pujara then struck a majestic century in the second innings and was ably supported by Kohli, who fell four runs short of his second ton of the match. India were all-out for 421, setting a rather daunting target of 458 for the hosts.
What looked like an impossible task, was made to look easy by centurions Faf Du Plessis and Ab De Villiers as they put the hosts into the driver's seat.
But as the duo took the Proteas' score past the 400 run mark, calamity struck as Du Plessis and De Villiers were dismissed within a span of five runs.
In the end, South Africa needed 16 runs off 19 deliveries before the close of play but Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn batted through the overs, much to the dismay of the crowd.
The match ultimately ended in a draw and Kohli was named the man of the match for his 119 and 96 in the two innings respectively.
