22nd May 1907: Albert Becomes First Bowler to Scalp Two Hat-tricks in an Innings

On this day in 1907, Albert Trott became the first player to take two hat-tricks in the very same inning. He did so for Middlesex against Somerset at Lords'. In addition to being a first-class fixture, it was also his benefit match.
The Victoria-born took four wickets in four balls after having taken a hat-trick earlier. He ended the innings with figures of 7/20.
Albert played only five Tests for Australia taking 26 wickets in those games with best figures of 8/43 against England at Adelaide.
The only other person to achieve the feat of taking two hat-tricks in one innings is the Indian medium pacer Joginder Rao who did for Services playing against Punjab at Amritsar in 1963-64.
First Published: May 22, 2019, 1:41 AM IST