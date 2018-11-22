Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
22nd November 1974: Sir Viv Richards, Gordon Greenidge Make Test Debut Together

November 22, 2018
22nd November 1974: Sir Viv Richards, Gordon Greenidge Make Test Debut Together

File Image of Gordon Greenidge (L) and Viv Richards (Getty Image)

On this day, 44 years ago, two of the most influential players in the West Indian cricket history - Viv Richards and Gordon Greenidge - made their Test debut together against India in the first match of the 1974 series in Bangalore.



While Richards failed to light up the match as he was dismissed for 4 and 3 respectively in the two innings (both times by Bhagwath Chandrasekhar), Greenidge showed the world what he was capable of in his first Test itself as he slammed 93 and 107 respectively in the two innings.

In the process, Greenidge became the first West Indian to make a hundred on Test debut overseas. Skipper Clive Lloyd then slammed an 85-ball ton and the visitors recorded a mammoth 267-run win after India were cleaned up for 118 on the final day.

This Test laid the foundations for both Richards and Greenidge and the duo went on to have hugely successful careers for West Indies. Richard went onto score 8540 and 6721 in Tests and ODIs respectively while Greenidge scored 7558 and 5134 in the two formats.
