22nd September 1986: India and Australia Play Out the Second-Ever Tied Test

One will find it hard to find anything common between Brisbane and Madras - except the only two tied Test matches in the history of cricket!
Yes, after 26 years in Brisbane, it happened in Madras again.
September 18-21, 1986, Madras:
Dean Jones registered his first double ton (he scored one more in 1989) and with hundreds from David Boon and skipper, Allan Border, helped Australia amass 574 for 7. Fifties from Kris Srikkanth, Mohammad Azharuddin and Ravi Shastri as well as an attacking century from Kapil Dev (119 in 138 deliveries including 21 boundaries) took India to 397. Australian off-spinner, Greg Matthews picked up 5 wickets.
Australia declared their second innings at 170 for the loss of five wickets - a bold declaration.
September 22, 1986, Madras:
India were set 348 for victory in a minimum of 87 overs. Sunil Gavaskar (playing his 100th consecutive Test) and Srikkanth gave India a solid start. They put on 55 for the opening wicket before Matthews got the better of Srikkanth. India went into Lunch at 94 for 1. Gavaskar and Amarnath then added 103 for the second wicket. India were in a commanding position at 193 for 2 at Tea. They needed a further 155 from 30 overs and there was a strong sense of expectancy from the Indian supporters in the 30,000 capacity crowd at The Gabba.
Gavaskar fell for 90 and India had lost their third wicket at 204. India suffered a double blow when Azharuddin and Kapil Dev fell in quick succession. India were in a spot of bother at 253 for 5. Pandit and Shastri kept India's hopes alive. Pandit smashed a 37-ball 39 before becoming Matthew's 9th victim of the match - India 291 for 6.
Shastri and Chetan Sharma kept India in the hunt. Shastri smashed Matthews for two sixes. Sharma departed for 23 and India were reduced to 331 for 7. They still needed 17 more. More was trapped in front of the stumps and India were now reeling at 334 for 8. Bright then got rid of Shivlal Yadav. India 344 for 9. India needed 4 runs from 8 balls.
Maninder Singh played out Bright. The onus was now on Shastri. Shastri picked up two from the second ball and ran a single off the third. India could not lose. But Maninder Singh had been exposed to three potential deliveries from Matthews. The off-spinner trapped him lbw off the penultimate ball.
Cricket had its second-ever tied Test!
First Published: September 22, 2018, 4:46 PM IST