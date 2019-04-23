23rd April, 2013: Gayle’s Devastating 175 Downs Pune Warriors

Loading...
The year was 2013 as Gayle was playing his third season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Having won two consecutive Orange caps, Gayle had already established his authority as a destructive batsman in the IPL.
The Chinnaswamy stadium turned into a hunting ground for the Universe Boss as he sent everything out of the park. Whether it was Mitchell Marsh or the youngsters Ishwar Pandey and Ali Murtuza, Gayle showed no mercy on any bowler.
He plundered sixes as if it were his midday meal. Pune Warriors Skipper Aaron Finch tried his hand with the ball too and ended up conceding 29 runs.
The Caribbean batsman went on to score an unbelievable 175 runs from just 66 balls, the highest individual score ever registered in a T20 game. An innings that included a stunning 17 sixes and 13 boundaries.
In the process, Gayle broke a number of records. The Jamaican reached his century in just 30 balls which is still the fastest by any cricketer. He also broke the most sixes record in a T20 game then.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore went on to post 263/5 which remains the highest total in IPL till date. As for the Pune Warriors India, they had a terrible outing on the field. The visitors even failed to surpass Gayle’s tally as they were restricted to 133/9 in 20 overs.
First Published: April 23, 2019, 2:54 AM IST