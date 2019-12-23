Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 23 December, 2019

2ND INN

Cumilla Warriors

160/3 (20.0)

Cumilla Warriors
v/s
Dhaka Platoon
Dhaka Platoon*

124/5 (16.0)

Dhaka Platoon need 37 runs in 24 balls at 9.25 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 10, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 23 December, 2019

2ND INN

Adelaide Strikers

198/4 (18.0)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers*

126/2 (9.0)

Perth Scorchers need 75 runs in 55 balls at 8.18 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

23rd December 2004: MS Dhoni Registers Golden Duck on ODI Debut

MS Dhoni may finish his career as one of India's greatest One-Day international players but the remarkable journey didn't start too kindly for the man who eventually went onto win everything there is in cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |December 23, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
23rd December 2004: MS Dhoni Registers Golden Duck on ODI Debut

On this day, the man who changed the face of Indian cricket, MS Dhoni made a forgettable debut in One-Day Internationals against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

India were asked to bat first and were in troubled waters at 45 for 3 before Mohammad Kaif took ownership to bail India out of trouble. Dhoni strode out to bat after the dismissal of Sridharan Sriram but was run out after facing just the one ball, much to the dismay of many watching the game.

He failed to get going in the next few games but was given another chance by captain Sourav Ganguly, and only in his 5th ODI, he went onto score a magnificent ton to announce his arrival on the international stage.

Dhoni then went onto captain India in the inaugural T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 before playing a starring role in the final of the 2011 World Cup as India lifted the 50-over World Cup after a long wait of 28 years.

He also led the team to glory in the 2013 Champions Trophy in England and was teary-eyed when the side lost to familiar foes in Australia in the 2015 World Cup Semi-final.

He passed on the mantle in the limited overs to Virat Kohli in 2017 but still continues to play an important role in the team, shutting down his critics with impressive performances when it matters the most.

Dhoni has played 332 ODIs, scoring 10,173 runs at an average of 50.11 and will finish being among India's greatest One-Day international players but the remarkable journey didn't start too kindly for the man who eventually went onto win everything there is in cricket.

Dhoni debutFrom The ArchivesIndia vs Bangladesh 2004MS Dhonisourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more