23rd December 2004: MS Dhoni Registers Golden Duck on ODI Debut
MS Dhoni may finish his career as one of India's greatest One-Day international players but the remarkable journey didn't start too kindly for the man who eventually went onto win everything there is in cricket.
23rd December 2004: MS Dhoni Registers Golden Duck on ODI Debut
MS Dhoni may finish his career as one of India's greatest One-Day international players but the remarkable journey didn't start too kindly for the man who eventually went onto win everything there is in cricket.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
ENG v SACape Town All Fixtures
Team Rankings