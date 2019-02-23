23rd February 2002: Gilchrist Smacks a Record-breaking Double Century

Loading...
In the first Test of the 2002 series between South Africa and Australia in Johannesburg, the southpaw slammed the then-fastest double ton in the history of the longest format of the game, guiding the visitors to an innings and 360-run victory.
Batting first, Australia posted a mammoth score of 652 for 7 declared courtesy of centuries from Matthew Hayden and Damien Martyn and a record-breaking double ton from Gilchrist.
The southpaw came at the crease when the Proteas had made sufficient inroads in the Aussie batting line-up, struggling at 293 for 5.
But Gilchrist and Martyn staged a remarkable fightback to completely change the complexion of the game. The latter fell after completing a well-deserved ton, however, the southpaw at the other end was far from done, and continued hitting boundaries for fun.
The Aussie superstar bettered Ian Botham's record of scoring the fastest double ton by eight deliveries as he got over the line in just 212 balls.
Gilchrist's record was broken by Nathan Astle a few weeks later, when he slammed a double ton off just 153 deliveries against England in Christchurch, which still remains the record.
During the course of his unbeaten innings, he slammed 19 fours and eight glorious sixes. This innings from Gilchrist laid the tone for the rest of the match, which the visitors wrapped up inside three days and inflicted the second heaviest defeat in Test history.
First Published: February 23, 2019, 2:03 AM IST