23rd July, 2008 | DRS Used for First Time in India-Sri Lanka Test at SSC
On this day, 12 years ago, the decision review system was for the first time trailled in a Test between India and Sri Lanka at the SSC. After a lot of reluctance the BCCI had agreed to incorporate in the Test, who were initially against the system.
23rd July, 2008 | DRS Used for First Time in India-Sri Lanka Test at SSC
On this day, 12 years ago, the decision review system was for the first time trailled in a Test between India and Sri Lanka at the SSC. After a lot of reluctance the BCCI had agreed to incorporate in the Test, who were initially against the system.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings