23rd May, 1999 | Tendulkar & Dravid Tons Pulverize Kenya in World Cup Encounter

India has always had the edge over Kenyans in international cricket. This World Cup encounter in 1999 at Bristol was no different. India batted first and scored a mammoth 329/2. In reply Kenyans could only manage to score 235/7. Indians won the match comfortably by 94 runs.

Cricketnext Staff |May 23, 2020, 10:28 AM IST
But the reason this match holds a special place in the heart of the Indian fans is the innings of 140 played by Sachin Tendulkar. Just a few days back Tendulkar had lost his father, and in fact had to miss the match against Zimbabwe for the same reason.

But a determined Tendulkar came back stronger from home and scored a sensational ton in this match. Not to forget the contribution of Rahul Dravid in this match, who scored a wonderful 104 as well.

It turned out to be a memorable match for fast bowler Debashish Mohanty too, who bagged four wickets in the match.

The most notable performances from the Kenyan side were that of Kennedy Otieno and Steve Tikolo, who both managed to score a fifty.

Right after this match India played against Sri Lanka and produced another magical performance. Sourav Ganguly scored an impactful 175, while Dravid scored yet another ton. At the end of the tournament, Dravid emerged as the highest run-scorer in the tournament.

This World Cup was the one where India saw great heights and drastic lows. Despite some good performances throughout the World Cup, there were some ordinary performances too that pulled the team down, and unfortunately couldn't qualify for the semi-final despite having a balanced side.

From The ArchivesRahul Dravidsachin tendulkarWorld Cup 1999

