23rd May, 1999 | Tendulkar & Dravid Tons Pulverize Kenya in World Cup Encounter
India has always had the edge over Kenyans in international cricket. This World Cup encounter in 1999 at Bristol was no different. India batted first and scored a mammoth 329/2. In reply Kenyans could only manage to score 235/7. Indians won the match comfortably by 94 runs.
