23rd October 1989: Sir Viv Richards Bowls India Over with 6/41

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 23, 2018, 1:26 PM IST
Sir Vivian Richards. Image: Twitter

Sir Viv Richards terrorized many a bowling attack in his career. But on this day in 1989, there was one instance where he ran amok with the ball against India in the eight match of the MRF World Series (Nehru Cup) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi.

A Krishnamachari Srikkanth-led India won the toss and opted to bowl first and would have been happy with their effort, having restricted the West Indies to a score of 196/9 in the allotted 45 overs. It was thanks to the 66-run stand between Richards (44) and Sir Richie Richardson (57) that the visitors got to a decent score.

In reply, despite losing skipper Srikkanth early, India were going along well with Raman Lamba anchoring the chase with Mohinder Amarnath at the other end. But Richards was introduced into the bowling attack and dismissed the latter for 23 to break the stand. Courtney Walsh dismissed Lamba for 61 and Richards took the game by the scruff of the neck.

He took three wickets in four balls and completely derailed the Indian batting innings to take West Indies to a 20-run win having bowled India out for 176. He finished with match figures of 9.4-0-41-6, till date his best bowling figures in any form of international cricket.
