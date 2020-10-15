24 Local Teams to Feature in Jammu & Kashmir's Unity Cricket Tournament

Unity Cricket Tournament organised by Vilgam Battalion commenced on 15 Oct 20 in North Kashmir. The main focus of organizing the tournament is to elevate the sportsmen spirit and brotherhood amidst the youths and also, to identify the natural talents and, train and prepare them for State & National trial camps. The tournament commenced wef 15 Oct 20 and the inauguration ceremony was attended by BDC Chairman, Tarathpora Mr Azad Ahmed Mir. The tournament format follows knockout matches within the pool and the top eight teams shall be the respective pool winners, which will be invited over to play the quarter-final league matches.

A total of 24 local teams have registered (no fee) for the tournament and inaugural match was played at Wooder between HCC Haphruda and Malikpora United.

Meanwhile, J&K have started producing players of repute. After Parveeez Rasool and Rasikh Salam, Abdul Samad became the third player from the valley to play in the IPL. He started playing List A, first class cricket and T20 for Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Hailing from a place known as 'The Paradise on Earth', Abdul Samad is a young right-handed batsman who has the ability to hit the ball hard. He has been one of the shining lights who has come from the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He has a T20 batting average of 40 and he can be handy with his leg-spin as well. The J&K star is coming off a breakout domestic season during which he scored two Ranji Trophy centuries.

Samad caught the eyes of former Indian pace bowler Irfan Pathan when he was playing at a camp organised for the state Ranji Trophy team. Pathan saw how this youngster was playing way better than other experienced players.

Samad made his Twenty20 debut for Jammu & Kashmir in the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in February 2019 and that was followed by his List A and First-Class debut in the same year.

Samad scored a whopping 592 runs including 36 sixes he hit - the most by anyone in the season – that eventually led to J&K making it to the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy

Manzoor Dar, Rasikh Salam, and Parvez Rasool are the other three cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir to have been a part of the Indian Premier League. While Salam got a game of Mumbai Indians, Rasool was a regular feature of the Pune Warriors India franchise. Dar, part of KXIP, never got a game.