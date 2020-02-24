24th February 2010: Sachin Tendulkar Creates History, Slams Maiden 200 in ODIs
There was a time in ODIs when it was hard for a batsman to score more than 150 runs in an innings. But it was in 2010, on this day that the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar completely changed the complexion of the game.
