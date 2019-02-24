24th February 2010: Sachin Tendulkar Scores ODI Cricket's First-Ever Double Ton

Loading...
The Indian batsman brought up ODI cricket’s first double-hundred, in a match against South Africa in Gwalior. Sachin scored 200 not-out from just 147 deliveries, and his innings included 25 fours and three sixes. This was then the highest individual ODI score ever.
Prior to the monumental effort by Sachin, Saeed Anwar and Charles Coventry (194) jointly held this record. Tendulkar’s record was overtaken by teammate Virender Sehwag, who scored 219 against the West Indies, close to two years later. Since then six more double hundreds have been scored, and three alone from the bat of Rohit Sharma.
#ThisDay in 2010 the great @sachin_rt became the first batsman to score a double ton in ODI cricket.
He faced 147 balls and scored the first double century with 25 fours and 3 sixes against South Africa at Gwalior #Legend. pic.twitter.com/cwb0TRA9TT
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2018
In the match, courtesy Sachin’s blistering innings, India posted a mammoth 401-runs on the board. He was well supported at the other end by Dinesh Karthik (79) and MS Dhoni (68). South African bowlers were hammered all around the park and pacer Wayne Parnell gave away 95 runs in his quota of 10 overs.
After the run-fest, it was always going to be easy for the Indians to clinch the match. But not before an AB de Villiers special. The right-hand batsman scored a brilliant 114 runs from just 101 balls, but that was not enough to take his side to the finish line. The Indians posted a 153-run victory.
First Published: February 24, 2019, 1:47 AM IST