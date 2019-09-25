25 September 1946: Original Turbanator of Indian Cricket is Born
India's spin quartet ruled the roost in the 60' and 70's, and out of them, perhaps the most effective and successful bowler, Bishan Singh Bedi was born today in 1946. The stocky left-arm spinner, known for his spin and flight is also a former India captain, leading the side in 22 Tests.
