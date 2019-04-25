25th April 2004: When Zimbabwe Recorded The Lowest Total In ODI History

Loading...
The 'Chevrons' were humiliated in front of their home crowd at Harare as they set the record of the lowest team total against Sri Lanka in the third One-Dayer.
Zimbabwe were bowled out for a total of just 35 runs. None of their batsmen managed to score in double digits against an inspired Lankan pace attack. As many as four batsmen were dismissed for a duck with the highest being Dion Ebrahim's seven runs.
Pace spearhead Chaminda Vaas starred for the Islanders, picking up 4/11 in 9 overs, which also included four maidens. Farveez Maharoof and Dilhara Fernando also made merry on the day by picking up three and two wickets respectively.
Chasing the meager total, Sri Lankan batsmen hardly broke a sweat as they chased down the target in the 10th over of the match, an hour before the scheduled lunch break.
First Published: April 25, 2019, 3:03 AM IST