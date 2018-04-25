Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
25th April 2004: When Zimbabwe Sank to an All-time Low

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 25, 2018, 2:19 PM IST
Minnows Zimbabwe have few unwanted records to their name in the history of international cricket but on this day in 2004, they sank to an all-time low in ODI cricket.

The 'Chevrons' set the record of lowest team total in ODIs against Sri Lanka in the third match of the series in Harare.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for paltry 35, with none of their batsmen managing to score in double digits against an inspired Lankan pace attack. As many as four batsmen were dismissed for a duck while the highest being Dio Ebrahim's seven runs.

Pace spearhead Chaminda Vaas starred for the Islanders, picking up 4/11 in 9 overs, which also included four maidens. Farveez Maharoof and Dilhara Fernando also made merry on the day by picking up three and two wickets respectively.

Chasing the meager total, Sri Lankan batsmen hardly broke a sweat as they chased down the target in the 10th over of the match.

First Published: April 25, 2018, 11:55 AM IST

