25th April 2004: When Zimbabwe Sank to an All-time Low

The 'Chevrons' set the record of lowest team total in ODIs against Sri Lanka in the third match of the series in Harare.
Zimbabwe were bowled out for paltry 35, with none of their batsmen managing to score in double digits against an inspired Lankan pace attack. As many as four batsmen were dismissed for a duck while the highest being Dio Ebrahim's seven runs.
Pace spearhead Chaminda Vaas starred for the Islanders, picking up 4/11 in 9 overs, which also included four maidens. Farveez Maharoof and Dilhara Fernando also made merry on the day by picking up three and two wickets respectively.
Chasing the meager total, Sri Lankan batsmen hardly broke a sweat as they chased down the target in the 10th over of the match.
First Published: April 25, 2018, 11:55 AM IST