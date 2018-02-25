25th February 2017: Australia End India's Undefeated Streak in Home Tests

In Pune's inaugural Test, Indians were no match to the Aussie might, and lost the match comfortably by 333 runs. Batting first, Australia could only manage 260 runs with Matt Renshaw top-scoring with 68 runs. Indian bowlers, especially Umesh Yadav did well and took four wickets.
However it was the Indian team's batting that let them down. The Indians could only score 105 runs, with KL Rahul contributing 64 runs. Come the third innings, Australia were in total control and scored 285 runs. That included a century from skipper Steve Smith (109).
After being set a stiff target on a difficult pitch, the Indian batsmen could not show any resistance, and were all out for 107 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with 31 runs.
The star of the match was Steve O'Keefe, who picked twelve wickets in the match.
First Published: February 25, 2018, 3:15 PM IST