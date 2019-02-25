Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
25th February 2017: O'Keefe's Record 12/70 Helps Australia Down India in Pune

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 25, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
India has always been a hard team to beat at home no matter the personnel in the side but Australia found a way to stun India on this day in 2017.

Australia didn't just beat India but did so in such a clinical fashion that it stunned one and all and also ended India's 20-match undefeated streak in home Tests.

In Pune's inaugural Test, the Indians were no match to the Aussie might and lost the match comfortably by a margin of 333 runs.

Batting first, Australia could only manage 260 runs with Matt Renshaw top-scoring with 68 runs. Indian bowlers, especially Umesh Yadav did well and took four wickets.

However, it was the Indian team's batting that let them down. The hosts could only score 105 runs, with KL Rahul contributing 64 runs. Come to the third innings, Australia were in total control and scored 285 runs thanks to a brilliant 109 from the skipper Steve Smith.

After being set a stiff target on a difficult pitch, the Indian batsmen could not show any resistance and were all out for 107 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with 31 runs.

The star of the match was Steve O'Keefe, who picked twelve wickets in the match.
First Published: February 25, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
