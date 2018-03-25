25th March 1992: When Imran Khan Led Pakistan to World Cup Glory

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan team, which entered the final after registering a four-wicket win over New Zealand in Auckland, opted to bat against Graham Gooch's England.
Pakistan didn't have a good start as they lost their openers Aamer Sohail (4) and Rameez Raja (8) in quick succession.
Coming in at No. 3, Imran Khan played a captain's knock scoring 72 off 110 balls and shared a solid 139-run stand with Javed Miandad (28). Inzamam-ul-Haq too chipped in with 42 off 32 balls and took the team to a respectable total of 249 runs.
For England, Derek Pringle claimed three wickets conceding 22 runs in his allotted 10 overs.
Chasing, Pakistan's 249, England couldn't get an impressive start.
Wasim Akram sent Ian Botham for a duck to give his team the first breakthrough.
Akram, who was adjudged man-of-the-match, also dismissed Allan Lamb (31) and Chris Lewis (0) with his violently swinging deliveries
Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed claimed three wickets apiece to limit the England batting line-up to just 227. Pakistan defeated England by 22 runs to lift the coveted title.
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
First Published: March 25, 2018, 1:16 PM IST