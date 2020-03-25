25th March 1992: When Imran Khan Led Pakistan to World Cup Glory

Twenty eight years ago, on this day, Pakistan became champions of the world defeating England in the final of the 1992 Benson & Hedges World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The Imran Khan-led Pakistan team, which entered the final after registering a four-wicket win over New Zealand in Auckland, opted to bat against Graham Gooch's England.
Pakistan didn't have a good start as they lost their openers Aamer Sohail (4) and Rameez Raja (8) in quick succession.
Coming in at No. 3, Imran Khan played a captain's knock scoring 72 off 110 balls and shared a solid 139-run stand with Javed Miandad (28). Inzamam-ul-Haq too chipped in with 42 off 32 balls and took the team to a respectable total of 249 runs.
For England, Derek Pringle claimed three wickets conceding 22 runs in his allotted 10 overs.
Chasing, Pakistan's 249, England couldn't get an impressive start.
Wasim Akram sent Ian Botham for a duck to give his team the first breakthrough.
Akram, who was adjudged man-of-the-match, also dismissed Allan Lamb (31) and Chris Lewis (0) with his violently swinging deliveries
Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed claimed three wickets apiece to limit the England batting line-up to just 227. Pakistan defeated England by 22 runs to lift the coveted title.
