25th November 2000: McGrath Annihilates West Indies with 10 for 27

Brisbane has often been a daunting venue for the touring sides for their first Test and it was no different for the West Indies. The hosts elected to field first and shot out the Men from the Caribbean for a paltry score of 82 with McGrath taking 6 for 17.
West Indies bowled well to restrict the home side to 322 as most of the Australian batsmen got starts but didn’t make a big one. The tourists though failed to put up any resemblance of a fight as McGrath came back to haunt them taking four wickets in 13 overs giving away just 10 runs.
The visitors were bundled out for 124 with only Shivnarine Chanderpaul among the runs, as expected. He scored 62 runs in the second stint which was also the highest score for an individual in that game. It was Brett Lee who had scored that many in the first innings but at the end, the Australian bowling was just too good for the Windies batsmen.
Their best hope in Brian Lara was dismissed twice by McGrath for a score of 0 and 4, both times caught behind.
Australia vs West Indies 2000Brett Leebrian laraFrom The ArchivesGlenn McGrathshivnarine chanderpaul
First Published: November 25, 2018, 11:26 AM IST